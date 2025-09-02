Goa govt allays fears of land being acquired to increase coal handling

Panaji, Sep 2 (PTI) The Goa government has allayed fears that it is acquiring additional land to increase coal handling under various projects in the coastal state.

After reports in a section of media, the Chief Minister's Office in a statement said it has come to notice that certain reports have suggested additional land is being acquired for coal handling in connection with the Hospet-Vasco double tracking project.

"These reports are incorrect and therefore needs to be clarified to present the right facts about the project," the statement said.

As clarified by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, the limited acquisition of 0.6 hectares initiated by the Ministry of Railways in Cansaulim, Sancoale and Issorcim villages (in South Goa) is solely for banking/stabilisation support to safeguard nearby houses, provision of road access to landowners, and correction of alignment mismatches identified in earlier surveys, it stated.

The CMO said the project will facilitate tourism development and faster movement of the existing freight, including coal, in a manner that reduces incidental pollution by decreasing exposure time.

"It is further reiterated that no capacity expansion of coal transportation will be permitted in the state," the CMO added.

The Opposition parties on Sunday criticised the government after the Railways commissioned the doubling of 312 km of the 363-km Hosapete-Hubbali-Londa-Tinaighat-Vasco-Da-Gama line.

The Indian Railways had said the project will speed up coal, iron ore and steel transportation in the region, and also boost tourism in Goa and Hampi.

The Opposition parties had claimed the double tracking was being done to increase the coal handling capacity from Mormugao Port in South Goa.

The Congress and Goa Forward Party also claimed the project would be detrimental to the state's ecology and that former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had assured that the double tracking will not be allowed on this stretch. PTI RPS GK