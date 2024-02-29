Goa govt announces One-Time Settlement scheme for VAT, other dues

Panaji, Feb 29 (PTI) The Goa government on Thursday announced a One Time Settlement scheme for dues under the old Value Added Tax (VAT) and a few other taxes.

A 20 per cent rebate will be offered in non-disputed cases while a 50 per cent rebate will be offered in disputed tax claims, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters here.

Further, there will be a 100 per cent rebate on interest, penalty and other dues.

Besides VAT, the scheme will cover dues under the Goa Sales Tax, Central Sales Tax, Entertainment Tax, Luxury Tax and Entry Tax.

In case of seizure re-assessed cases, there will be 50 per cent rebate in penalty and 100 per cent rebate in interest.

Applicants can pay the dues in nine monthly instalments wherein the first and last instalments have to be paid on or before the due date.

"No interest will be charged in case of delay/default in payment of second to eighth instalments," the chief minister said.

Applications for settlement can be filed by paying ten per cent of the payable amount as a pre-deposit, he informed.

Earlier, the Goa government had implemented the One Time Settlement Scheme, 2023, offering waiver of dues owed to the Commercial Tax Department, Sawant said.

The government on its own waived dues of Rs 48.5 crore, giving benefit to 16,412 dealers, he said. PTI RPS KRK