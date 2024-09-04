Goa govt to review permissions for DLF, Bhutani Infra projects following protests

Panaji, Sept 4 (PTI) The Goa government on Wednesday said the permissions granted to the projects of real estate firms DLF and Bhutani Infra Project in the state would be examined afresh in view of protests by local residents.

Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane made the announcement here.

His department will examine the permissions granted to DLF for a villa project at Reis Magos in North Goa district and that to Bhutani Infra's project at Sancoale in South Goa district, he said.

The permissions will be withdrawn if there is violation of rules, Rane said.

Locals have been protesting against the two projects, claiming that hills are being cut on a large scale for them.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas earlier this week visited the project site of DLF and alleged that both the companies were involved in large-scale violation of Town and Country planning laws.

Rane said his department had not given any permission for hill cutting in the last six months, and the ongoing works are in accordance with the permissions granted in the past.

The BJP government in the state was thinking of strengthening the law against hill cutting, and he will soon meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to discuss the issue, he added.

There were numerous posts and videos on social media about the alleged hill cutting, but "we have to first verify whether permission has been granted for any such activity," the minister said, adding, "If it is legally permitted, then one cannot act against it."