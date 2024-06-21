Goa govt trying to close down Dabolim airport to help privately-run MIA, claims Cong MP

Panaji, Jun 21 (PTI) A day after Qatar Airways shifted its operations from Dabolim airport in south Goa to Manohar International Airport (MIA) in north Goa, Congress MP Viriato Fernandes on Friday alleged the state government was trying to close down the former and asserted he would raise the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference, he said the BJP government here was trying to help the privately-run Manohar International Airport in Mopa at the expense of the facility in Dabolim.

"There is consistent pressure on airlines to shift their operations to the private airport managed by the GMR group. Past statements of Goa ministers show there is pressure on airlines to move out of the AAI-managed Dabolim airport," Fernandes alleged.

The closure of the Dabolim airport will impact the economy of Goa and lead to significant unemployment, especially among ground staff and others, and then have a cascading effect on allied sectors like star hotels, shacks etc, the South Goa Lok Sabha MP claimed.

As per reports, from Thursday onwards, Qatar Airways ceased its operations at Dabolim Airport (GOI) and moved to North Goa's Manohar International Airport (GOX).

Qatar Airways' last departure from Hamad International Airport (DOH) to GOI was on June 19 and its last departure from GOI to DOH was on June 20, as per reports. PTI RPS MVG BNM