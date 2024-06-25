Goa govt unveils scheme to allow sick industrial units to exit from state

Panaji, Jun 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday unveiled a scheme aimed at facilitating the sick industrial units to exit from the state.

Sawant unveiled the Goa Industrial Development Corporation Exit Support Scheme in the presence of state Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho and Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco. The scheme will be in force for a year.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said a total of 423 plots of sick industrial units spread over 12,75,000 square metres of area have been lying unused for a long time.

"These are totally sick units," he said.

The scheme would come into effect from today and it will remain in effect for a year, he said.

"Land is an important resource for industrial development and availability of plots will create opportunities for existing industries and new entrepreneurs can acquire non-functional industries," Sawant added.

He said that this will also attract new investment and create more jobs for the state. PTI RPS NP