Goa govt working on policy regarding employment for locals in private sector: CM

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his government will bring a policy regarding employment of locals in the private sector.

He was responding to a private member's resolution moved by Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira.

Ferreira had demanded the government adopt and implement comprehensive policies aimed at creating sustainable job opportunities in both the private and public sectors in the state.

Speaking in the House, the CM said, "The state government has taken steps to ensure private industries do not scout for talent outside the state to fill job vacancies. The state government is working on a policy about employment in the private sector. The policy will be tabled during the next Assembly session." After the CM's assurance, Ferreira withdrew his private member's resolution. PTI RPS BNM