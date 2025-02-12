Goa-IDC approves Rs 100 crore infrastructure projects for industrial estates

Panaji, Feb 12 (PTI) Goa's industrial sector is set for a major boost as the state government has approved infrastructure projects worth over Rs 100 crore to enhance facilities within industrial estates, said Goa-IDC Chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) meeting on Tuesday, chaired by State Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho.

Goa-IDC Chairman Lourenco, and representatives from industry bodies were also present at the meeting.

"The meeting saw several significant developments aimed at enhancing Goa's industrial infrastructure and promoting industrial growth in the state," Lourenco told PTI.

"This substantial investment reaffirms the Corporation's commitment to creating a more robust industrial landscape," he added.

Further, Lourenco said that government's priorities include ensuring pothole-free roads and upgrading water supply systems to meet the growing demands of industries.

He also highlighted that white topping technology would be used for the first time in Goa for internal roads within industrial estates.

"This advanced road construction method promises greater durability and smoother surfaces, enhancing transportation within industrial areas," he added.

There are 24 industrial estates set up across Goa, with the Verna Industrial Estate being the largest among them.

Speaking about other decisions during the meeting, Lourenco said that the Goa-IDC announced a collaboration with the World Economic Forum to organise a workshop on Artificial Intelligence tailored specifically for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

"This initiative aims to equip local industries with cutting-edge knowledge and tools to enhance productivity and competitiveness in the global market," he said.

Lourenco also said that Goa-IDC had overcome its debt burden.

"Another major milestone highlighted during the meeting was the onboarding of over 1,000 industries onto the OPEN (Online Platform for Enterprise Network). This move significantly strengthens digital governance and streamlines industrial operations, positioning Goa as a digitally progressive industrial hub," he added. PTI RPS DR