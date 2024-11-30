Goa-IDC launches industry governance online platform OPEN

Panaji, Nov 30 (PTI) Goa Industrial Development Corporation on Saturday launched India's first Digital Public Good for Industry Governance framework, Open Platform for Enterprise Network (OPEN), to transform industry governance by simplifying, digitising and standardising government-to-business transactions.

The formal launch of this platform marks a significant milestone in Goa's journey toward enhancing the ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant industrial ecosystem, Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) Chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

As part of the highly-anticipated launch of its new Open Platform for Enterprise Network (OPEN) portal, Goa-IDC also announced the availability of 20 Industrial plots at Verna Industrial Estate and nine commercial plots for auction, offering unparalleled opportunities for the establishment of industrial and commercial enterprises.

Lourenco said the new portal, designed to enhance transparency and efficiency, will streamline the process for interested investors, making it easier than ever to access and bid for these prime properties.

Developed by Goa-IDC, the OPEN platform leverages DIGIT - a United Nations-certified Digital Public Good (DPG) - to deliver a streamlined, technology-driven solution that adheres to global standards for privacy, interoperability, and scalability.

Lourenco said the development of OPEN was driven by insights gathered during the 2023 IDC-Connect programmes organised by Goa-IDC at the 24 industrial estates, where businesses emphasised the need for digital solutions to improve the efficiency and transparency of industry-related processes.

Responding to the feedback, Goa-IDC embarked on a mission to create a transformative governance tool designed to reduce the time, paperwork and steps involved in availing services.

"OPEN reflects our commitment to innovation and accessibility. This platform simplifies the way businesses interact with Goa-IDC, making it easier for enterprises, especially first-time entrepreneurs' to thrive in Goa's industrial landscape," Lourenco said.

Goa-IDC Managing Director Pravimal Abhishek was also present at the event.

OPEN also aligns with the United Nations Roadmap for Digital Cooperation, which defines Digital Public Good as open-source software, standards, and content that promote the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said, adding that by adopting this approach, Goa-IDC aims to set a benchmark for Industry governance across India. PTI RPS BAL BAL