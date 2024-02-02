Goa marching ahead in every sector under 'double engine government': Governor Pillai

Panaji, Feb 2 (PTI) Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday said Goa's economy has shown tremendous progress and achieved milestones in various fields thanks to the "double engine government" in the coastal state.

Advertisment

Addressing the Goa Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the budget session, he said the state's achievements and milestones in various fields are reflected in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by it.

The Governor said for the past few years, Goa, ruled by the BJP, has been marching ahead in each and every sector due to the boost provided by the "double engine government" (same party in power at the Centre and in a state).

During the nine-day-long Assembly session, the state budget will be presented on February 8 by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who holds the finance portfolio.

Advertisment

He said the state has gone one step ahead in preparing its own methodology in line with NITI Aayog, the premier policy think tank of the central government, to compute Goa SDG Index 2023.

"As per this report, the state has become achiever in four goals, frontrunner in ten goals and performer in two goals," Pillai said.

The Governor said Goa has also prepared its State Indicator Framework 2.0 in line with National Indicator Framework of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI).

Advertisment

"My government has created a dedicated cell so as to identify new central/centrally-sponsored schemes (CS/CSS) as well as dovetailing of schemes and also to maximise the inflow of central funds in the State," he said.

Pillai said the cell will function under the overall supervision of Directorate of Planning, Statistics & Evaluation.

"The cell will regularly co-ordinate with the central ministries and the state departments concerned for fast tracking of approvals for Detailed Project Report/Annual Action Plan and release of funds," he added.

Advertisment

Pillai said Goa's economy has shown tremendous progress.

"This is reflected in the State Gross State Domestic Product (at current prices) which has increased by 33 per cent in 2023 (projected) as compared to 2019-20," he maintained.

The Governor said Goa's per capita income has increased by 30 per cent during the same period.

Advertisment

"I feel proud to inform this August house that 30 per cent of the vacancies of police constables are being filled by mode of absorption from Home Guard volunteers. As many as 161 Home Guards have been appointed on absorption to the post of police constables in Goa," he added.

The Governor said the Goa police have ensured that crime, law and order situation in the tourist state remained under control.

"This is reflected in crime detection rate which is 85.83 per cent and seizure of 159.17 kgs of drugs worth Rs 396.35 lakh during the current financial year (up to November 2023)," Pillai added. PTI RPS RSY