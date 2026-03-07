Goa received Rs 252.83 crore from auction of 12 iron ore blocks: CM Sawant

Panaji, Mar 7 (PTI) In a major boost to Goa's economy, the state government has received Rs 252.83 crore in upfront payments from the auction of 12 iron ore blocks, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Sawant, while presenting the state budget 2026-27, said that five of the auctioned blocks at Bicholim, Shirgao-Mayem, Sirigao, Advalpal-Thivim and Kudnem-Corlim have already become operational.

The remaining seven blocks are in the process of obtaining environmental clearances and other statutory permissions, he said.

He informed that the government received Rs 252.83 crore in upfront payments from the auction of these iron ore blocks.

The chief minister announced that a total provision of Rs 26 crore has been made for the mines department in the budget.

"My government is also in the process of initiating the fourth Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) to auction more blocks and the second phase of e-auction for mining dumps," he told the House.

Sawant also announced the continuation of the government scheme, "Reimbursement of Green Tax and Fitness Fee for Mining-Affected Truck Owners", to provide financial relief to tipper truck operators with a budgetary allocation of Rs 4 crore.

The government proposes to establish an ore grade testing laboratory at Goa Engineering College at an expenditure of Rs 3 crore, he said.

Additionally, the state plans to introduce a scheme to provide soft loans through financial institutions to barge owners affected by the mining sector, enabling them to repair their vessels.

Meanwhile, the Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association said that the budget appeared largely people-centric, with a thrust on infrastructure development and welcomed the fact that no new taxes or levies have been proposed on the mineral industry.

The association, however, said that given the sector's potential to contribute significant revenues once operations stabilise, the budget could have addressed certain concerns.

The GMOEA said that there could be improvements in infrastructure along mining routes, including the creation of dedicated corridors bypassing residential areas, incentives to reduce carbon emissions, such as subsidies for electric trucks and a vehicle scrapping policy for older trucks.

The exporters' body said such measures would help improve the ease of doing business and create a favourable environment for investors.

The GMOEA also expressed hope that the government would introduce these reforms after consultations with industry stakeholders and thanked the state for considering its concerns during the pre-budget discussions. PTI RPS ARU