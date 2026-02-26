Goa TCP Act protests: GCCI warns of policy inconsistency, adverse impact on investor confidence

Panaji, Feb 26 (PTI) The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Thursday expressed concern over what it termed as policy inconsistency and uncertainty in administrative decisions in the state, warning that any rollback of legally granted approvals could adversely impact investor confidence.

The chamber's statement comes in the wake of recent demands to repeal section 39A of Town and Country Planning Act dealing with the conversion from non-settlement zone to settlement zone, thereby paving the way for construction.

While RGP MLA Viresh Borkar is on a fast unto death at Azad Maidan here for the past six days against section 39A, Opposition MLAs on Thursday met Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju demanding a special session of the assembly to discuss the controversial section.

In the backdrop of these events, the GCCI, in a press note, said its position was not about supporting or opposing any individual project but about safeguarding the sanctity of due process.

"Approvals granted after scrutiny under the law form the basis on which businesses commit capital, secure financing, generate employment, and contribute to the state's economy. If clearances granted through established legal procedures are later withdrawn or rendered uncertain after investments have already been made in good faith, it would send a signal of inconsistency," it said.

Such backtracking can adversely affect investor confidence and make businesses reluctant to invest in Goa, the GCCI stated.

The industry body also stressed that government departments must function without disruption, underlining that administrative continuity and the safety of officials are essential to maintaining public and investor confidence.

Referring to recent incidents, the chamber said unauthorised occupation of a government office, intimidation of officers on duty and actions that may compromise the security and confidentiality of official records raise serious concerns.

While acknowledging that citizen concerns on environmental or policy matters are legitimate and must be respected, GCCI said all challenges must be pursued through judicial and legislative forums as provided under law.

Supporting the stand taken by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the GCCI took serious exception to the disruption of the functioning of the Town and Country Planning Department by an elected representative, stating that such behaviour could set a disturbing precedent in public life.

"Predictability in governance is essential for sustained investment, employment generation, and economic stability. Due process must remain non-negotiable," the GCCI press communique said.