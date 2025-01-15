Goa Tourism Development Corporation pays Rs 45 lakh dividend to state govt

Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) State-run Goa Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (GTDC) has paid a dividend of Rs 45 lakh to the state government for the financial year 2023-24.

The cheque of dividend was presented to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant by GTDC chairman Ganesh Gaonkar in the presence of tourism minister Rohan Khaunte and others on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Gaonkar said the GTDC has given dividend to the government for two consecutive years.

"This reflects the GTDC's ongoing efforts to support the state's initiatives and promote sustainable tourism development in Goa," he said.

GTDC managing director Kuldeep Arolkar credited the vision of the chairman and the Board of Directors for the achievement. PTI RPS KRK