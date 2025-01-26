Goa tourism minister launches OYO Accelerator Program

Panaji, Jan 26 (PTI) Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte on Sunday launched OYO's Accelerator program which seeks to mentor and help small first-generation hoteliers to expand their business operations in the coastal state.

Khaunte and OYO's Chief Operating Officer Varun Jain were present on the occasion.

The minister also distributed Rs 25 lakh to the five beneficiaries of OYO's Accelerator Program.

A spokesperson of Goa Tourism said that OYO is planning to add over 500 hotels and generate more than 5,000 new jobs in the state over the next one year through this joint initiative with the department.

These properties will be located across all key regions - north, central and south Goa, he said.

As part of the Accelerator programme, OYO is encouraging first-generation hoteliers to innovate and enter new markets, expand their customer base, and increase earnings by offering them mentorship, access to technology, dedicated relationship managers, and financial support.

"These hoteliers will also be able to take advantage of OYO's network of over 15,000 corporate accounts and more than 10,000 travel agents across India to boost business prospects," he said.

In a media statement released here, Khaunte said that the Accelerator Program not only aligns with our vision of sustainable tourism but also provides a platform for small and mid-sized businesses to scale up their operations through strategic mentorship, technology integration, and financial support.

The minister said that this initiative underscores our collective responsibility to ensure that Goa remains at the forefront of global travel destinations while preserving its unique charm and heritage.

Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, OYO, said "We are excited to partner with Goa's aspiring hoteliers, helping them realise their business potential." "Our confidence in the success of this Program in Goa stems from the proven results we have witnessed in other states where it has already been implemented," he added. PTI RPS HVA