Goa Tourism to showcase state's culture, heritage at Dubai event

Panaji, Apr 10 (PTI) Goa Tourism will participate at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 to be held from April 28 to May 1 in Dubai to strengthen the state's presence in the Middle East market and attract high-value travellers, an official said on Thursday.

The Goa Tourism pavilion at the event, to be held at Dubai World Trade Centre, will highlight the coastal state's evolving tourism narrative - one that goes beyond the conventional sun, sand and sea, and invite travellers to explore its unique culture, heritage, spiritual circuits, hinterland experiences, ecotourism, and regenerative travel opportunities, its spokesperson said.

"Our delegation will also explore partnerships to promote Goa as a year-round destination, well-suited for leisure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), wellness, and spiritual tourism," he said.

"With a strong focus on sustainable and responsible tourism, the delegation will also present new initiatives, infrastructure upgrades, and upcoming festivals and events aimed at offering immersive experiences for both domestic and international visitors," he said.

The participation in the ATM 2025 marks yet another step in Goa's sustained efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East travel market and attract high-value travellers seeking authentic and meaningful experiences, the official said.

A series of B2B meetings, networking sessions and media interactions are lined up to engage with tour operators, travel agents, media, and potential investors from across the region.

Goa Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said the Arabian Travel Market is a significant platform for them to connect with global industry leaders and showcase the state's multifaceted offerings.

"We are witnessing growing interest from the Gulf region, and this is an excellent opportunity to strengthen our visibility and build long-term relationships," he added. PTI RPS GK