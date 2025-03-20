Goa welcomes first chartered flight from Iran

Panaji, Mar 20 (PTI) The first chartered flight from Iran has arrived in Goa, marking yet another milestone in the coastal state's growing appeal as an international tourist destination, a tourism department official said.

The flight, operated by Qeshm Air from Iran, landed at Dabolim airport (in South Goa) at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, bringing 140 tourists to the state, the official said in a release.

This chartered flight arrival highlights the increasing interest among international travellers in exploring Goa's rich cultural heritage, diverse traditions, and vibrant culinary offerings, the tourism department said.

"This arrival marks the first chartered flight from Iran and yet another milestone in Goa's growing appeal as an international tourist destination," a spokesperson of the tourism department said.

He said officials from the Department of Tourism ensured a smooth and warm welcome for the Iranian visitors.

The Department of Tourism remains committed to actively promoting Goa as a year-round destination, inviting travellers from around the world to experience the state's unique charm beyond its well-known beaches, he said. PTI RPS GK