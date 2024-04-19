Goafest 2024 edition to be held in Mumbai due to polls

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The 17th edition of advertising industry's annual 'Goafest' will be held in the financial capital because of Lok Sabha elections, the organisers said on Friday.

The annual gathering of the advertising industry executives and other stakeholders will return to its home in Goa from next year, a statement said.

It has been a "conscious and collective decision" of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) to host Goafest 2024 in Mumbai from May 29-31, keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections.

AAAI president and Groupm's chief executive for South Asia Prasanth Kumar said logistical challenges led to the decision.

The ABBY awards which recognise the best work by the industry will also be held alongside the event, the statement said.

The organisers also assured that their intent is to "replicate" the Goafest experience in Mumbai.

Voting for the two seats in Goa will take place on May 7, while the financial capital will vote on May 20. PTI AA DRR