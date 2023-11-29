Goan girl working at MIA becomes India's first woman firefighter to operate crash fire tender

Panaji, Nov 29 (PTI) Goa's Disha Naik attached to Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa has become India's first certified woman firefighter to operate a crash fire tender, a senior official said.

Advertisment

A spokesperson for MIA, which is managed by GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), said it is a historic achievement in the field of airport rescue and firefighting.

Naik, a dedicated firefighter in the Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit of the airport, broke gender norms by achieving this feat.

“Naik's journey is a testament to her unwavering determination and extensive training, embodying the spirit of empowerment and equal opportunity championed by GGIAL,” he said.

Advertisment

R V Sheshan, CEO of GGIAL said they are committed to encouraging and enhancing the talent of its employees.

“We believe in creating a culture of learning that helps our employees flourish and ensures that they stay ahead in the rapidly changing business environment,” he said.

Sheshan said that women constitute around 20 per cent of GGIAL's workforce, and the company is dedicated to maintaining gender diversity and providing equal growth opportunities.

Advertisment

The spokesperson said that Naik embarked on her ground-breaking journey when she applied for a position in the Airport Rescue and Firefighting department at MIA in November 2021.

“Her relentless dedication enabled her to clear all prerequisites, and she officially joined the department on July 1, 2022, marking her as the first certified lady firefighter from Goa,” he added.

He said that after a few months, during the course of her employment at MIA, she expressed her interest to operate crash fire tender (CFT) specially designed for aircraft rescue and fire fighting.

“She underwent six months of rigorous external training at Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, equipping her with the skills and knowledge necessary for the demanding role of a CFT operator, marking her as India's first certified woman firefighter to operate a CFT,” he added. PTI RPS ANU ANU