Goa's casino group denies seizures of illegal funds, foreign currency at its properties

Panaji, Oct 24 (PTI) Goa-based Big Daddy Casino group on Friday denied reports of seizures at its properties, nearly a month after the Enforcement Directorate claimed to have recovered Rs 2.25 crore in cash and foreign currency during multi-state searches against the casino and its linked entities.

In a statement here, the group, which includes M/s Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd, M/s Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Big Daddy Casino, Goa, and Strike Casino, said it is fully cooperating with authorities concerning ED operations carried out on September 28 across 15 locations in Goa, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Rajkot.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 29 said it seized Rs 2.25 crore in cash apart from foreign currency worth Rs 8.5 lakh during multi-state searches against a Goa-based casino and its linked entities.

The action was launched against companies named Golden Globe Hotels, Worldwide Resorts, Entertainment and Big Daddy Casino. The case is being investigated under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the central agency had said.

The Big Daddy's statement clarified that only four locations (where ED searches were carried out) were linked to the group -- its two operational casino properties in Goa and two office premises in the coastal state and Gurgaon.

"No cryptocurrency, foreign currency, or illegal funds were seized from any of our properties," the group said, adding any media reports suggesting otherwise were "factually incorrect." The companies refuted claims linking them to online casinos, stressing they operate only licenced, land-based casinos. Any online activities carried out by individuals associated with the group were done independently and without the organisation's knowledge or authorisation, according to the statement.

Reaffirming its commitment to compliance and transparency, the group said it will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.