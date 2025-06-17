Goa's Manohar International Airport crosses 10 million-passenger mark

Panaji, Jun 17 (PTI) Manohar International Airport on Tuesday said it has handled the arrival of 10 million passengers since its operations over two years ago.

The facility currently handles a total of seven domestic and international airlines and offers direct flights to over 19 domestic and six overseas destinations.

Developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited, Goa's second airport also offers daily hub services to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, which connect to hundreds of destinations across the world.

"The gradual increase in the number of passengers using this greenfield facility and airlines operating from here shows that this is emerging as a preferred airport for both --passengers and airline partners," a spokesperson said.

With modern infrastructure and passenger terminal building, along with shopping and dining facilities, among others, the airport is equipped to provide a fun-filled and seamless travel experience, he noted.

In addition to this, it also offers new and flexible flying schedules for domestic and international routes, unconstrained connectivity, e-Visa facilities, and modern infrastructure, the spokesperson added.