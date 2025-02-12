Goa's new agricultural policy promotes organic farming, agro-tourism

Panaji, Feb 12 (PTI) The Goa government has released the new agriculture policy, with focus on encouraging organic farming, urban agriculture and agro-tourism in the state, and providing subsidies to farmers for cultivating high-value crops.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled the 'Goa State Amritkal Agriculture Policy 2025' at Mantralaya near here on Tuesday in the presence of state Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik.

Later, speaking to reporters, Sawant said that the policy focuses on "promoting organic farming, hydroponics, aeroponics, vertical farming and urban agriculture." It also encourages cultivation of cash crops such as mango, cashew, and exotic fruits like avocado, rambutan, pomelo and grapefruit, with subsidies to support farmers in adopting these high-value crops, he said.

The policy also aims to improve the quality and quantity of agricultural products in the state.

As part of this initiative, the government has decided to establish a Farmer Welfare Fund Board and a distressed farmers' welfare fund, which will help cultivators during calamities, the CM said.

"The policy also seeks to increase the Kisan Credit Card limit for Goa's 52,000 farmers. It also proposes enactment of the New Goa Farmers Welfare Act to provide guaranteed livelihood security and sustainable farming practices," he said.

The policy focuses on key areas such as renewable energy in agriculture, agricultural start-ups and innovations.

The emphasis is on protecting Goa's valuable agricultural heritage while incorporating modern farming techniques to boost productivity and sustainability, Sawant said.

The policy includes plans for the restoration of degraded agricultural landscapes to healthy ecosystems and emphasises careful management of water resources through efficient use, rainwater harvesting and the restoration of traditional water systems.

"As part of agro-tourism, farmers with at least 4,000 square metres of land will be encouraged to participate, and strict zoning rules will be implemented to designate specific areas for agro-tourism," Sawant said. PTI RPS GK