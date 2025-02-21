Goa's tourism sector is growing, some influencers trying to 'shift perceptions': CM Sawant

Mumbai: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said tourism has been growing in his state which continues to attract millions of tourists every year, though some social media influencers are trying to "shift perceptions".

As his government has made conscious efforts to decongest popular sites, it seemed as if there were no crowds on the beaches during New Year, he said, asserting that the state remains a "safe and clean" tourist haven.

Speaking at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2025 here, Sawant was responding to a question about reports that tourism in the coastal state was declining.

"This is not accurate. Certain influencers are attempting to shift perceptions away from Goa as a premier tourism destination. This is not the appropriate platform to discuss which influencer is responsible, but we are conducting an investigation. Goa remains a safe and clean destination, attracting visitors who come to enjoy the sun, sand, and sea," he said.

The state has seen 21 per cent growth in the tourism sector, Sawant said.

"Compared to eight million tourists last year, 10 million tourists visited the state this year,” he added, without clarifying the precise years.

“My government has worked to provide good infrastructure. The coastal belt, which is a popular site for events, was decongested and hence people felt Goa was empty on New Year. Goa is a brand in itself. It is a safe and secure place,” Sawant asserted.

The state earlier depended on mining for revenue, but now tourism and pharma sectors drive its economy, he said.

On media reports raising questions about tourists’ safety, the chief minister said there were two instances of assault of late.

"But it was from both sides. I express regret for it,” he said.

His government was promoting sports and spirituality as well, Sawant said. “People never knew Goa had several famous temples and even Hindus live there,” he said, striking a sarcastic note.

On infrastructure, he said the state government and Centre have spent Rs 40,000 crore on the construction of roads and bridges in the coastal state.

He also advised those interested in visiting Goa to make bookings only through government-approved websites.

The state has a Uniform Civil Code since 1961, and birth, death and marriage registration is mandatory for all, Sawant said.

"What is the harm in this? Some people choose not to be convinced (about the need for UCC),” he said.

The state, which was a Portuguese colony from 1510 to 1961, got independence 14 years after the rest of India, but has made a mark in all the sectors since then, Sawant said.

“We will achieve `Viksit Goa' (developed Goa) by 2037, ten years ahead of the rest of the country,” he said.

Asked about his success as chief minister, Sawant, who is in his second term, credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings and his own leadership skills.

As to whether he would walk in the footsteps of late BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar and move to the Centre, Sawant said Parrikar was a tall leader who was called to Delhi to serve as the country’s defense minister.