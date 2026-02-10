Goboult eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue in 4 yrs, IPO by mid-2027

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Smart wearable maker Goboult expects over three-fold growth in its revenue to Rs 3,000 crore in the next four years driven by the premiumisation of the products as well as exports, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the launch of Mustang-led range of wearables, Goboult co-founder Varun Gupta said that the new products are trying to capture the spirit of Mustang with quality and also lead to upgradation of average selling price of devices.

He said that the company had set three milestones before IPO which was to rebrand the company, move towards premiumisation and cross Rs 1,000 crore in revenue.

"In the year 2025-26 we are nearing a Rs 1000 crore revenue. Six months ago, we rebranded ourselves to Gobolt. For premiumization, launched a new product range.

“There has been a consistent endeavour in the last six months and all the launches that we have done have ASP is above 20-30 per cent of the usual products with higher tech specifications, design sensibility, and materials quality as well," Gupta said.

The company launched three Mustang smartwatches and one TWS as part of a broader, multi-product roadmap under the partnership with Mustang.

"We are looking at an IPO somewhere in the summer of 2027," Gupta said.

He said that the company's plan is to reach Rs 3,000 crore revenue by 2029-30. "We plan to touch Rs 3,000 crore by 2029-30. We expect to grow by about 30 per cent year-on-year that will take us to that milestone of Rs 3,000 crore. Avenues for growth will be higher price on products like Mustang, channel expansion and going deeper on channels like D2C and offline and then we plan to go international with the new India European deal.” He said the company is planning to launch its product in the US and Southeast Asia as well. PTI PRS MR