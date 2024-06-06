Godavari Biorefineries inaugurates bio-based chemicals plant in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, part of Somaiya Group, has inaugurated a new speciality biochemical plant in Sakarwadi, Maharashtra, to produce bio-based chemicals.

The multi-purpose plant will manufacture bio-based chemicals like biobutanol, ethers and esters for use in coatings, resins, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and fragrances, the company said in a statement.

"At Godavari Biorefineries, we make speciality chemicals from renewable resources using green chemistry. We work with farmers to develop sustainable agricultural value chains that serve as a feedstock for our bio-based chemicals," Samir Somaiya, Chairman of Somaiya Group, said.

The new plant is part of Godavari's strategy to increase its capacity for bio-based chemicals and support companies seeking to use more sustainable ingredients, according to its Chief Executive Officer Sangeeta Srivastava.

"We work in close relation and collaboration with our customers to develop and produce new bio-based chemical building blocks...It is a journey towards net zero where we are open for new partnerships," she said.

Chemical engineer M M Sharma inaugurated the plant, highlighting the importance of research and development. He commended Godavari's efforts but said the pace of change needs to accelerate.

Godavari, which has over eight decades of experience in the sugar industry, works with farmers cultivating sugarcane and other biomass crops as feedstock for its bio-based chemicals.