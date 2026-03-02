Godawari Power and Ispat expands sponge iron capacity to 6.5 lakh tonnes

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Godawari Power and Ispat on Monday said the company has expanded its sponge iron capacity to 6.5 lakh tonnes, from 5.94 lakh tonnes earlier.

The enhance capacity has been made operational with effect from February 28, after receiving an approval from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, the company said in a statement.

The enhanced annual capacity of sponge iron division (6.5 lakh tonnes) and hard bright wire division (1.15 lakh tonnes) is located at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd said.

The company did not share any financial details of the said capacity expansion.

Sponge iron, also referred as direct reduced iron (DRI) is a critical feedstock to produce steel through in Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) and Induction Furnaces (IF), replacing scrap.

While hard bright (HB) wire is a steel wire used as a raw material in manufacturing nails, wire mesh, fasteners(bolts/screws), and for construction binding. PTI ABI DRR