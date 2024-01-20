Godawari Power and Ispat gets approval to scale up sponge iron production capacity in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Saturday said it has obtained the Chhattisgarh government's approval to scale up capacity of its sponge iron production by around 1 lakh tonne.

Production at its site at Siltara Industrial Area in Raipur will be increased to 5.94 lakh tonne per annum on a trial basis, GPIL said in an exchange filing.

"The company has received an approval letter dated from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board vide which the board has accorded its "consent to operate" for enhanced capacity of sponge iron division (SID) from 4,95,000 metric tons per annum to 5,94,000 metric tonne per annum on trial basis...valid up to 31.08.2024, subject to further renewal," it said.