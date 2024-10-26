Godawari Power and Ispat net profit falls 38 pc Rs 159 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Saturday reported about 38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.39 crore in the September quarter of 2024-25.

It had posted Rs 256.71 crore "net profit from ordinary activities" in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to Rs 1,290.38 crore from Rs 1,314.21 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24. Expenses increased to Rs 1,073.93 crore from Rs 974.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. PTI ABI MR