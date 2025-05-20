Godawari Power and Ispat Q4 profit at Rs 222 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Tuesday reported a marginal 1.28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 221.67 crore for March quarter 2025, helped by lower expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 218.85 crore for January-March FY24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income from operations however fell to Rs 1,492.87 crore from Rs 1,569.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses were down to Rs 1,492.87 crore from Rs 1,569.99 crore.

The Board of Directors has also recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share on equity share of Re 1 each for FY25. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU