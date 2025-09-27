Godawari Power & Ispat to conduct internal inquiry into 6 deaths at plant

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Saturday said it is conducting an internal inquiry into six deaths "in an incident" at its plant in Chhattisgarh.

Four officials and two workers were killed in an accident inside a furnace at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday, while six others, including a general manager, suffered injuries, according to police.

An internal inquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and GPIL is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such incident in future, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Till the completion of internal inquiry and due diligence to determine the root cause of the incident and till the resetting of the refractory lining in the travel grate of the pellet plant, operations of the iron ore pellet plant will be closed, it said.

The management of GPIL deeply mourns the deaths, it said.

However, the manufacturing activities of other plants of our company such as another pellet plant DRI (direct reduced iron), SMS (steel melting shop), etc, are running uninterrupted and unaffected, the company added.