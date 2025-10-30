Godawri Power and Ispat resumes operations at pellet plant; remains silent on causes of incident

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd on Thursday said its pellet plant, which met an untoward incident last month, has resumed operations.

However, the company did not share any information related to an internal inquiry it had announced to determine the root cause of the incident, which took the lives of six workers on September 26, 2025.

"This has reference to our earlier intimation dated 27.09.2025, vide which we had informed about the unfortunate incident that occurred in our 1.8 MTPA iron ore pellet plant in Raipur... the said plant resumed normal operations on 30.10.2025," Godawri Power and Ispat informed the exchanges.

It also said that there is a loss of production of about 1,50,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets during the aforesaid shutdown period.

The company is confident it will achieve its yearly production targets, as it will not take any further maintenance shutdowns during the current financial year.

Four officials and two workers were killed in an accident inside a furnace at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday, while six others, including a general manager, suffered injuries, according to police.

Godawari Power and Ispat had announced that an internal inquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and said they are committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such an incident in future, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company had been told that, until the completion of the internal inquiry and due diligence to determine the root cause of the incident, and until the refractory lining in the travel grate of the pellet plant is reset, operations of the iron ore pellet plant will be closed.

The management of GPIL deeply mourns the deaths, it had said. PTI DRR DRR