Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit jumps 56 pc to Rs 356.28 cr

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Monday reported a 56 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 356.28 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, riding on higher sales.

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 228.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,813.26 crore as against Rs 1,358.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 1,506.68 crore as compared to Rs 1,118.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Godfrey Phillips India said its board of directors at its meeting held on August 4, 2025 approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1 -- two new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each, by capitalisation of general reserves and/or retained earnings.

The issuance of the bonus shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and other regulatory approvals, it added. PTI RKL HVA