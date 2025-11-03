Godfrey Phillips Q2 profit up 22.8 pc to Rs 305 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Monday reported an increase of 22.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 304.99 crore for the September quarter of FY'26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 248.31 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Godfrey Phillips India, the flagship company of the Modi Enterprises.

However, its revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 1,632.21 crore during the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 1,627.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses of Godfrey Phillips in the September quarter were down 2.23 per cent at Rs 1,349.93 crore.

Godfrey Phillips' total income, including other income, was Rs 1,669.38 crore.

Godfrey Phillips India manufactures popular cigarette brands such as Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper, and North Pole.

It also produces and distributes the Marlboro brand under a license agreement with Philip Morris.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Godfrey Phillips informed that its board in a meeting held on Monday, declared an interim dividend of 850 per cent, which is Rs 17 per equity share of Rs 2 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India settled at Rs 3,106.85, up 0.91 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR