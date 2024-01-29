Godfrey Phillips Q3 net profit slips 2.26 pc to Rs 183 crore; income jumps 34 pc to Rs 1,488 crore

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 2.26 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 182.80 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 187.04 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Godfrey Phillips India, the flagship company of Modi Enterprises, also operates convenience store chain 24Seven.

The company's revenue from operations went up 33.76 per cent to Rs 1,487.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,112.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,301.82 crore, up 37.37 per cent year on year, it said.

Its revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products increased 37 per cent to Rs 1,370.27 crore.

Revenue from retail and related products inched up 2.28 per cent to Rs 111.84 crore as against Rs 109.34 crore recorded in the third quarter of last fiscal, it said.

Total income of Godfrey Phillips India rose 29.74 per cent to Rs 1,544.74 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 2,290.95, up 1.41 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA