Godfrey Phillips stock hits 52-week high, rallies 10% after Q1 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Godfrey Phillips India increased 10 per cent on Tuesday after the cigarette maker reported a 56 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 356.28 crore for the June quarter.

The scrip of the company rallied 10 per cent in the mid session each to hit a 52-week high of Rs 9,891.25 and Rs 9,881.50 -- also its upper price band -- on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

Meanwhile, the market is trading in the negative territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 380.92 points or 0.47 per cent to 80,637.80. The NSE Nifty fell 113.50 points or 0.46 per cent to 24,609.25.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd reported a 56 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 356.28 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, riding on higher sales.

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 228.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, the company said.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,813.26 crore as against Rs 1,358.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 1,506.68 crore as compared to Rs 1,118.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Godfrey Phillips India said its board of directors at its meeting held on August 4, 2025 approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1 -- two new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each, by capitalisation of general reserves and/or retained earnings.

The issuance of the bonus shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and other regulatory approvals, it added.