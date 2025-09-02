Godrej Agrovet completes CEO transition with Sunil Kataria appointment

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Tuesday said Sunil Kataria has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for a five-year term, completing a leadership transition at the Indian agricultural conglomerate.

Kataria, who was appointed CEO and MD-designate in May 2025, brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, sales and leadership roles at companies, including Marico Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Raymond Ltd.

He succeeds Balram Singh Yadav, who served as managing director for more than three decades and helped build the company into what he described as "a strong agri-business conglomerate," an official statement said.

"With a wealth of experience in building businesses across challenging operational contexts, Sunil is aligned with our intent to scale up Godrej Agrovet's different businesses while prioritising profitability," said Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of parent company Godrej Industries Ltd.

Kataria said his priorities include unlocking value across the company's portfolio by investing in capability building and strengthening go-to-market strategies.

"With each business at different stages of evolution, my priority would be to unlock the value across the portfolio by investing in capability building, strengthening the execution of our go-to-market strategy, and scaling up high-potential businesses," Kataria said.

Godrej Agrovet operates across agricultural inputs, animal feed, crop protection and consumer products in India's agriculture sector. PTI LUX DR DR