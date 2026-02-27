Godrej Agrovet expands crop coverage with new launches to revive growth amid slowdown

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Crop protection major Godrej Agrovet Limited on Friday said it is expanding its crop coverage and strengthening its product portfolio as part of a strategy to revive growth in its crop protection business amid a prolonged demand slowdown in the agrochemical industry.

The company said it currently has a strong presence in 5-6 major crops and is now expanding its portfolio to cover nearly 10 crops through new product launches and label expansions.

The new upcoming third manufacturing facility at Dahej in Gujarat will be operational soon, aimed at supporting upcoming product launches and additional volumes, an official said.

The latest product, TAKAI, powered by Cyclapryn technology developed by Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd (ISK Japan), is effective against key lepidopteran pests such as stem borer and leaf folder in rice. It has received label approval for rice, maize, chickpea and soybean, while approvals for cabbage and chilli are awaited.

"In the last one year, the entire agrochemical industry has witnessed sluggish demand due to erratic weather, crop delays and lower farm incomes. This has increased the need for new molecules and agrochemicals focused on improving productivity. That is why we are diversifying into more innovative products and also expanding crop coverage," said N K Rajavelu, CEO of the company's Crop Protection Business.

He said the company has a strong pipeline from its own R&D as well as international tie-ups, particularly in paddy (rice), maize and vegetables.

Rajavelu said West Bengal's key crops -- rice, maize and vegetables -- are highly vulnerable to pest attacks, leading to significant yield losses.

In rice alone, stem borer and leaf folder infestations can cause 20-40 per cent losses during severe outbreaks, while maize can suffer up to 60 per cent damage in extreme fall armyworm attacks.

"Effective pest management determines the success of the Indian farmer. Through TAKAI, we aim to provide rapid feeding cessation and longer-duration control, enabling farmers to secure more stable and higher-quality yields," Rajavelu said.

According to the company, the new product offers 14-28 days of protection depending on pest pressure, compared to 7-10 days from many conventional molecules.

Field data indicate potential yield improvement of 15-20 per cent in rice when used at the recommended dosage at critical crop stages.

Rajavelu said the company is also strengthening its pipeline with a soybean herbicide through its internal R&D, besides additional products through Japanese collaborations. Last year, it launched the maize herbicide 'ASHITAKA'.

"We had committed to launching at least one new product every year. Our focus is to leverage both global partnerships and in-house research to build a stronger portfolio across key crops," he said.

The crop protection business of Godrej Agrovet reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 764 crore in FY25, registering a 6.2 per cent decline year-on-year amid weak industry demand. For the nine months ended December FY26, revenue stood at Rs 604 crore.

Rajavelu said erratic monsoon patterns, uneven rainfall distribution and delayed sowing in crops such as cotton, chilli and paddy impacted agrochemical demand over the past year.

"With new product introductions and broader crop coverage, we are positioning ourselves for recovery as the next Kharif season begins from June. We are hopeful of a normal monsoon supporting demand revival," he added.

The company manufactures its products at facilities in Jammu and Maharashtra, with a new plant in Gujarat expected to become operational this year, aimed at supporting upcoming product launches and additional volumes. PTI BSM NN