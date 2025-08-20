Godrej Agrovet launches new herbicide 'Ashitaka' for maize crop

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of a new herbicide 'Ashitaka' designed for the maize crop.

The new product, developed in collaboration with ISK Japan, is an innovative solution that provides effective control over grasses and broad-leaved weeds -- a significant challenge faced by maize farmers in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

After the launch in key maize-growing areas of Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Godrej Agrovet plans to roll out the new product across all maize-growing states in the coming months.

"Effective weed management during the early stages of crop growth is crucial for maize farmers to achieve better productivity. The launch of Ashitaka, a first-of-its-kind in India, is a step toward providing farmers with a powerful solution to improve yields and enhance profitability," said Rajavelu N K, CEO for Crop Protection Business at Godrej Agrovet.

Weed infestation, particularly during the initial growth phases, significantly impacts maize productivity. When applied at the 2–4 leaf stage of weed growth, the new herbicide offers effective weed control, the company added. PTI LUX DRR