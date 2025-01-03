Godrej Agrovet launches pig feed range 'Pride Hog'

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Friday announced pig feed range 'Pride Hog' that aims to provide optimal nutrition at each stage of a pig's lifecycle.

Pride Hog offers a high-quality, research-backed feed solution that enhances pig health, boosts immunity and maximises growth potential.

The range includes 'Starter', 'Grower', and 'Finisher' variants.

"...We are confident it will contribute to improving farmer profitability and productivity," the company's Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav said in a statement.

The product would be key for North East which has half of the country's 9 million pig population and where pig farming is a vital source of livelihood for small and marginal farmers.

Since its first detection in 2020, African Swine Fever (ASF) has posed significant challenges for pig farmers in the North East. This highly contagious viral disease affects domestic and wild pigs, causing severe economic consequences due to its high mortality rate. PTI LUX LUX SHW