Godrej Agrovet partners with Provivi to launch eco-friendly pest control in India

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Agribusiness firm Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with US-based Provivi to introduce sustainable pheromone-based pest control solutions for India's rice and corn farmers.

Under the agreement, GAVL will distribute Provivi's YSB Eco-Dispenser for controlling yellow stem borer in rice crops. The company has also secured exclusive commercialisation rights in India for the FAW Eco-Dispenser, which targets fall armyworm in corn.

"With changing climatic conditions leading to increased pest challenges, it's more important than ever to empower Indian farmers with innovative, sustainable technologies," GAVL Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav said in a statement.

The biodegradable pest control products are expected to be available to Indian farmers by 2029, the companies said.

India, a major global rice exporter and significant corn producer, faces ongoing challenges from crop-damaging pests that increase production costs for farmers.

"This partnership allows Provivi to expand our impact in one of the world's fastest-growing agricultural markets," Provivi CEO Corey Huck said.

The collaboration aims to leverage GAVL's extensive distribution network to deliver environmentally friendly pest management tools to millions of Indian farmers who depend on rice and corn cultivation.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. PTI LUX HVA