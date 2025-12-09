Godrej Agrovet to invest Rs 150 crore in dairy plant in Telangana

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet Ltd's dairy unit Creamline Dairy Products will invest Rs 150 crore to build a processing facility in Telangana, the company said on Monday.

The plant, to be built on 40 acres, will manufacture value-added dairy products under the Godrej Jersey brand and create more than 300 jobs over three years, the company said in a statement.

The investment was announced through a memorandum of understanding signed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

With the new facility, the Godrej Industries Group's total investment commitments in Telangana now exceed Rs 10,000 crore across its various businesses, the company said.

"Consumer demand for value-added dairy products in India and also in the state of Telangana is witnessing a double-digit growth," Godrej Agrovet CEO and Managing Director Sunil Kataria said.

Creamline, which has operated in the dairy sector for nearly three decades, will focus on protein-rich products to address nutritional needs driven by rising health consciousness and urban lifestyles, Kataria said.

Godrej Agrovet is a subsidiary of diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries.