Godrej Agrovet to set up Oil Palm processing mill in Tripura

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) on Saturday said it will set up an Oil Palm Processing mill with an initial capacity of 10 tph (tonnes per hour) in Dhalai district in Tripura.

The company's Oil Palm Plantation business (OPP) will be setting up the Oil Palm Processing mill.

The mill is expected to be up and running by 2026, with an initial capacity of 10 tph, the company spokesperson told PTI.

The company currently operates a nursery in Dhalai district with a capacity of 3 lakhs saplings per year and plans to increase it to 5 lakhs saplings per year, the company said in a statement.

GAVL also plans to set up an advanced Research & Development center for Oil Palm in the vicinity in addition to opening up Samadhan centre, a one-stop solution centre providing comprehensive support to oil palm farmers, it added.

"Playing a critical role in the success of the National Mission on Edible Oil - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), we are committed to creating an ecosystem which is beneficial to oil palm farmers of the state. With the oil palm processing mill coming up in the state, our farmers can now sell their produce within the state.

"We are excited to partner with Godrej Agrovet, who will definitely leverage their expertise in uplifting the oil palm farmers in the state," Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), one of India's largest diversified food and agri-business conglomerates, aims to expand Oil Palm plantations to 1.2 lakh hectares till 2027.

"We are grateful to the Tripura government for their support in our common mission of uplifting oil palm farmers. We are confident that today's announcement will not only aid farmers to sell their produce directly to us, but also help generate employment and promote businesses attached to the entire value chain of the business," GAVL Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav added. PTI SM DRR