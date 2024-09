New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Godrej & Boyce on Thursday said it has commissioned a 25 megawatt solar plant in Dhule, Maharashtra.

The project is spread over an area of 52 hectares and is expected to generate 45 million units annually, the company said in a statement.

"The solar plant will supply power to the open market, contributing to Maharashtra's renewable energy ambitions," it said. PTI ABI DRR