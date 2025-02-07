Godrej Capital to double AUM to Rs 30,000 cr by Mar 2026: MD Manish Shah

Chennai: Godrej Capital, the financial services division of the Godrej Industries Group, is on track to achieve Rs 30,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by March 2026, a top official said on Friday.

The Mumbai-based company surpassed Rs 15,000 crore in AUM in January 2025, Godrej Capital Managing Director and CEO Manish Shah said here.

Godrej Capital provides housing finance and financing solutions to small and medium enterprises, among other entities. Its housing finance division primarily operates in Maharashtra and Gujarat, while its financial services are available across the country.

"We just crossed Rs 15,000 crore in total AUM in January 2024. We are on target to achieve Rs 30,000 crore in AUM by March 2026," Shah told the news agency.

In Tamil Nadu, he noted that the company achieved over 100 per cent growth, reaching Rs 800 crore in AUM, which is expected to surpass Rs 1,000 crore by March 2025.

Godrej Capital offers both secured and unsecured financing options, including business loans, loans against property, and Udyog Loans Against Property, catering to customers with varying collateral needs.

"Tamil Nadu remains central to Godrej Capital's long-term vision, with the state expected to play a significant role in achieving the company's goal of a Rs 30,000 crore balance sheet (AUM) by 2026," he said.

The company currently has around 3,800 channel partners and plans to expand this distribution network to over 10,000 partners in the next two years.

Shah stated that the company reported a profit of Rs 55 crore in the last financial year, which is expected to triple to Rs 175 crore by March 2025.

Regarding fundraising, he said the Godrej Industries Group infused Rs 3,000 crore into Godrej Capital as equity, while debt was raised through banks and other financial institutions.

In response to a query, he mentioned that the south, west, and north regions each contribute 30 per cent to the group's growth and business.

Godrej Capital has also expanded its footprint in Tamil Nadu by opening new branches in Kancheepuram, Salem, Madurai, and Coimbatore. To support the dairy farming community, the company has introduced a 'Dairy Farm Loan' in partnership with Creamline Dairy, he said.

Looking ahead, Shah said Godrej Capital plans to introduce supply chain financing solutions to enhance financial inclusion for MSMEs. The company also aims to expand its secured and unsecured business offerings to serve a broader customer base.