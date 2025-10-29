Godrej Capital to disburse home loans through subsidiary in east India

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) Godrej Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Godrej Capital, on Wednesday said it has forayed into eastern India with a branch in the metropolis.

The opening up of the branch in Kolkata underscores the company’s ambition to strengthen its nationwide footprint, with a strategic entry in the east and the northeast, it said in a statement.

The city branch will serve as a hub to deliver home loan solutions to potential customers of the region, it said.

The company will also offer housing loans tailored for women, which will be offered at a special interest rate with complementary health cover, the statement said.

Manish Shah, MD and CEO of Godrej Capital, said that Kolkata is one of the most vibrant housing markets with a growing urban infrastructure.