Godrej Consumer registers mid-single-digit volume growth for Jul-Sep quarter

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has recorded mid-single-digit volume growth for the July-September quarter in the domestic market despite weak macros and adverse weather conditions.

"Overall, Home Care volumes grew in mid-single digit while Personal Care grew in low-single digit," said Godrej Consumer Products Ltd in a quarterly update on Thursday.

The performance of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands, which the Godrej Group FMCG arm acquired earlier this year from Raymond Group, has "improved sequentially and are on track to achieve full-year guidance", it added.

"In India, we witnessed weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the quarter. Despite the tough operating environment, our organic business delivered steady performance with mid-single digit volume growth," Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said.

In the international markets, GCPL's Indonesia business continued to deliver improving performance, with double-digit volume and value growth.

"Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) continued its consistent performance with constant currency sales growth in mid-teens," the company said.

However, in rupee terms, adverse currency translation impact will result in a mid-single-digit sales decline, GCPL added.

"At a Consolidated level (organic), we expect to deliver mid-single digit volume growth, double-digit constant currency sales growth and low single-digit sales growth in INR terms. Sales growth (incl. inorganic) to be in mid-single digit in INR terms," said GCPL.

According to GCPL, this quarterly update provides an overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"This will be followed by a detailed performance update, post the approval of the 2Q FY24 financial results by the Board of Directors," it added. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL