Godrej Electricals commissions 12.5 MWp rooftop solar project in MP

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Godrej & Boyce's business unit Godrej Electricals & Electronics on Monday said it has commissioned a 12.5 MWp (Megawatt peak) rooftop solar project for a textile facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The solar facility is one of the three largest such projects in the country and the first in the state.

Spread over 1 million square feet of large manufacturing sheds, the project will enable the textile facility to utilise green energy, resulting in an estimated annual saving of 17 million kWh of power, Godrej Electricals & Electronics said in a statement.

The company is carrying out similar projects across various industries, including cement, textile, automobile, and pharma, it added.

With India emerging as the third-largest solar power generator globally, the country's renewable energy sector is witnessing unprecedented growth and momentum. Recognising the diverse energy needs and sustainability goals of its clients, Godrej Electricals & Electronics said it is doubling down on its efforts to provide innovative and tailored solar rooftop solutions.

"...As the country triples its renewable capacity by 2030, we see such innovative solutions being pivotal in decarbonising energy-intensive sectors while driving job creation and technological leadership," said Raghavendra Mirji, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Electricals & Electronics, Godrej & Boyce. PTI IAS BAL BAL