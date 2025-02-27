Godrej Enterprises eyes 20 pc revenue growth in security solutions biz in FY26

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Godrej Enterprises Group on Thursday said it is targeting a 20 per cent growth in its security solutions business revenues in FY26, after closing the current year with a topline of Rs 1,200 crore.

The company introduced a new set of home lockers on Thursday, and also added that it is expanding footprint to over 400 dealers and 3,500 retailers across India, as per an official statement.

******************* * Yes Bank ties up with WTC to enhance credit access for small biz Yes Bank on Thursday announced that it has tied up with World Trade Center (WTC) Mumbai to enhance credit access for small businesses and boost India's exports ecosystem.

The two partners hosted an export conclave in partnership with World Trade Center (WTC) Mumbai, as per an official statement.

******************* * DGTS holds webinar for trade bodies The Directorate General of Taxpayer Services on Thursday held a webinar for representatives of trade in association with the Federation of Indian Export Organisatons.

The government's digital initiatives like electronic bank realisation certificate, digital receipt and invoice tracking initiative were among the aspects which were discussed, as per an official statement. PTI AA HVA