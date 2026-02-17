Godrej Enterprises Group secures contract from Cochin airport

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) on Tuesday said its security solutions business has secured a contract from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) for deploying next-gen gates and perimeter security system across key access points of the airport.

The mandate, which expands the company's presence in the aviation security segment further, especially in Southern India, includes installation of Under Vehicle Scanning Systems (UVSS) integrated with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and high-performance tyre killers, GEG said.

The integrated security system is aimed at significantly enhancing vehicle screening, deterrence, and access control at the airport, it said.

The installations will be carried out across the entry and exit gates of the two terminals - 1 &2- of the facility, ensuring end-to-end monitoring of all incoming and outgoing vehicular movement, marking CIAL's first large-scale implementation of a vehicular access system, GEG said.

"Aviation continues to be one of the strategic growth engines for our Security Solutions business. Airports across India are investing heavily in advanced, regulation-ready security infrastructure. We are observing a consistent rise in demand for smart vehicle screening, automated access management, and robust deterrent systems, said Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Security Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group.

Expansion of our footprint across major Indian airports is a testament to the trust placed in our solutions and our long-term commitment to building safer, smarter, and compliant critical infrastructure, nationwide, he added.

With this deployment, every vehicle entering the designated airport zones will undergo an automated undercarriage scan through the UVSS platform, enabling deeper screening accuracy, real-time threat identification, and stronger perimeter protection, the company said.

Besides, the integration of ANPR will further strengthen traceability through stricter audits, thereby ensuring regulatory alignment, it said.

Over the past year, the company said, its security solutions business has registered strong momentum in the critical infrastructure segment, securing contracts from airports in Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram Ahmedabad, Meerut, Bhogapuram and Hyderabad.