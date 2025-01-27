Godrej Enterprises Group to invest over Rs 1,200 cr on digital solutions, tech platforms

New Delhi: Godrej Enterprises Group on Monday said it will invest over Rs 1,200 crore over the next three to five years in new digital solutions and technology platforms.

Advertisment

The group, which comprises Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates, and has a presence across multiple industries spanning aerospace and aviation to defence, furniture and IT software, said the investments will include strategic digital platforms, AI, and generative AI technologies across business units.

"With a consumer base of over 1.1 billion, we are committed to redefining how customers interact with us. Our vision is to create a customer-first ecosystem that offers a unified experience that helps foster deeper relationships with our stakeholders," Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) Executive Director, Nyrika Holkar said.

She further said, "With cutting-edge digital and AI tools, extensive skills training, and unwavering commitment to transformation, we want to shape the future of customer experience."

Advertisment

To achieve a seamless customer experience across its businesses, GEG said, it has "earmarked an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore towards investing in new digital solutions and technology platforms over the next 3-5 years, including strategic digital platforms, AI, and generative AI technologies across business units."

GEG said it is focused on enhancing organisational capabilities and elevating employee skills, with over 6 lakh hours of training planned across key functions such as sales, service, marketing, and enabling areas like finance, legal, HR, IT, product design, and testing.

"This initiative ensures that employees not only stay relevant in the digital era but also experience continuous growth and development. This commitment to upskilling is a critical part of GEG's broader digital transformation journey," it added.

Advertisment

GEG Chief Digital & Information Officer Vijay Balakrishnan said the group is also expanding its e-commerce footprint, to cater to digitally-savvy consumers while refining service operations for a smooth post-purchase experience.

GEG is led by Jamshyd Godrej as the chairperson and managing director following the Godrej family separation last year.