Godrej Enterprises signs pact with Bisiach & Carru for railway, aerospace equipment

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Godrej Enterprises Group on Monday announced signing an initial pact with Italian automation specialist Bisiach & Carru for producing advanced railway and aerospace equipment in the country.

The strategic collaboration with the tooling business of Godrej & Boyce, which comes at a pivotal moment in India's manufacturing evolution, perfectly aligned with the nation's push for self-reliance in critical sectors, will initially target a higher local manufacturing content with plans to increase this as capabilities develop, Godrej Enterprises said in a statement.

"By combining our expertise with B&C’s global capabilities, we are bringing world-class solutions tailored to India's evolving infrastructure needs. This collaboration aligns with the ‘Make in India’ vision, with a clear roadmap to increase local manufacturing content," said Pankaj Abhyankar, Executive Vice President and Business Head for Tooling business at Godrej Enterprises Group.

Through this collaboration, the company, he said, aims to enhance cost competitiveness, efficiency, quality, and technological innovation in critical industries.

The partnership will manufacture sophisticated equipment including advanced robotic spot-welding systems that enhance production efficiency and quality; high-precision jigs and fixtures that ensure exceptional accuracy in coach manufacturing; specialized automation solutions tailored for India's unique manufacturing requirements; and assembly machinery that meets international quality standards, it said.

The partnership will serve the rapidly expanding needs of Indian Railways, metro projects, and the aerospace industry – sectors that form the backbone of India's infrastructure and technological advancement, GEG said.