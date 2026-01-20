Godrej Enterprises targets 10-15 pc jump in productivity via AI

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) on Tuesday said it is targeting a 10-15 per cent jump in productivity across its businesses by implementing artificial intelligence.

The group, which is present in industries such as aerospace, energy, locks and security, has launched an artificial intelligence engine christened "Amethyst" for AI adoption across businesses, as per a statement.

**** *Modulus Alternatives plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore Modulus Alternatives on Tuesday announced that it is aiming to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore in its third private credit fund.

The Modulus Credit Opportunities Fund III will be deploying the money in fundamentally strong mid-market companies across sectors, as per a statement.